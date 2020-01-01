Rajasthan Royals take cheeky dig at Ravichandran Ashwin on Twitter
There may still be a long time to go for the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) but shots are being fired on social media between those who will take part in the cash-rich T20 league.
Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday retweeted a user who had tweeted a picture of cricket balls with the word 'Mankad' written on them.
The user's tweet was in reply to a thread in which spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that he will Mankad anyone who walks out of the crease during the coming season of IPL.
The 2020 edition of IPL is set to start on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai when defending champions Mumbai Indians will be seen in action, a Delhi Capitals official told IANS.
