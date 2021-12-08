Rain Ends Play Early, Cummins Leads Australia In Skittling Out England For 147

Three overs later, Pope departed, top-edging the hook to a running fine leg, giving Cameron Green his first Test wicket. From there, Cummins took over to take out England's tail quickly and grabbed his sixth five-wicket haul in Test cricket.



Cummins has now become the first Australian captain to take a five-wicket haul in an Ashes Test since Richie Benaud in 1962. He also became the first captain to take a five-wicket haul in an Ashes Test since Bob Willis did so in 1982/83. His 5/38 is also his first fifer against England in a dreamy start to life as the captain in the longest format of the game.



Brief scores: England 147 all out in 50.1 overs (Jos Buttler 39, Ollie Pope 35, Pat Cummins 5/38, Mitchell Starc 2/35) vs Australia.