Rahul Dravid Set for Coach’s Role on India’s Tour of Sri Lanka

Head of the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, Rahul Dravid is all set to join the Indian team as coach for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka.

This will be Dravid's second stint in a coaching position with the senior men's team, after he traveled with the side as a batting consultant on the tour of England in 2014.

Having coached several India A and Under-19 sides over the last few years, Dravid will already be familiar with numerous India players who are likely to be picked for the Sri Lanka tour.