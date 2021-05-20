Rahul Dravid Set for Coach’s Role on India’s Tour of Sri Lanka
This will be Dravid’s second coaching stint with the senior men’s team after the tour of England in 2014.
Head of the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, Rahul Dravid is all set to join the Indian team as coach for the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka.
This will be Dravid's second stint in a coaching position with the senior men's team, after he traveled with the side as a batting consultant on the tour of England in 2014.
Having coached several India A and Under-19 sides over the last few years, Dravid will already be familiar with numerous India players who are likely to be picked for the Sri Lanka tour.
"The Team India coaching staff will be in the UK and it is best that the young team is guided by Dravid as he has already worked with almost all of the India 'A' boys. The comfort the youngsters share with him will be an added advantage," an official told ANI.
The former captain was appointed as NCA chief in 2019 and has been overseeing the development of Under-19 players and the India A players since 2015.
The Sri Lanka tour comprises 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is and India are set to field a changed squad with new faces and seniors looking making a comeback.
While the white-ball tour will be on, the rest of the Indian team led by captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri will be in England preparing for their five-match Test series against England.
