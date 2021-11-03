Rahul Dravid Appointed New India Men's Team Coach; Begins Stint With NZ Series

“It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential,” Rahul Dravid said.

The former India captain, who has been the coach of the India U19, India A and India senior team (tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021), will begin his stint with the home series against New Zealand. Dravid will also now leave his post as the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru where he has been working since 2019.

India have qualified for two Under-19 World Cup finals under Dravid, losing one (to West Indies in 2016) and winning one (against Australia in 2018).

In Sri Lanka, the Dravid coached team was led by Shikhar Dhawan and they won the three-match ODI series and lost the T20I series, both with the score reading 2-1. The Indian Test team with Virat Kohli and co were in England for the WTC Final and the five-match Test series at the same time.

India play three T20Is and two Tests beginning 17 November.