Rahane’s Lone But Key Contribution Goes Unnoticed  

He has not been able to replicate that performance since the MCG Test with the bat, partly because of the difficult pitches India have been playing on. However, he still managed to produce a crucial innings during the second Test in Chennai, where he scored 67 with Sharma at the other end and helped steer India to a strong total after the early loss of wickets.

After losing the first Test, India were reduced to 86 for three in the first session of the second Test on a wicket helping spin bowlers. But Sharma and Rahane added 162 runs for the fourth wicket to help India take command.

That partnership changed the momentum of the series.

Since his 112 and 27 not out at the MCG, Rahane made 22, 4, 37 and 24 in Australia followed by 1, 0, 67, 10 and 7 in India.

Praveen Amre Hails Rahane

The 24 at the Gabba was a counter-attacking knock to set India on course for a 329-run chase. Former India batsman and Rahane's batting coach Pravin Amre said that contributing in a win is equally important.

"Batting hasn't been easy. You can see that not many hundreds have been scored," he told IANS on Sunday.