Man Arrested Following Racism Allegations During India-England Edgbaston Test

Birmingham Police have arrested a man for "racially aggravated public order offence," following allegations of racist abuse aimed at Indian fans during the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England at Edgbaston.

The man, who is in his early thirties, has been taken into custody for questioning.

"#ARREST | A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in #Birmingham on Monday. He remains in custody for questioning," Birmingham Police tweeted on Friday.