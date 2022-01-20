Ashwin, Rohit & Pant Included in ICC Test Team of the Year; No Place for Kohli

Apart from three Indians and two New Zealanders, England captain Joe Root, Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne, and Pakistani trio of Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi are in the eleven as well.



It is Ashwin's fifth appearance and Pant's second time in the Test team of the year honours while it is the first time Sharma is in the coveted eleven of Test cricket.



2021 was the year when Sharma came into his own as an opener in the longest format of the game for India. He scored 906 runs in the calendar year at an average of 47.68 with two centuries and four half-centuries.



Both of the centuries were memorable knocks in contrasting conditions against England -- one at home in Chennai and the other in overcast conditions away from home at the Oval. Though Sharma missed out on the recent Test tour to South Africa, he will have a key role to play for India in 2022.



Pant, in 2021, further established himself as India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter in all three formats, with his continuous development especially coming to the fore in the Test arena.