Ashwin or Jadeja? What Could India's Playing XI Look Like at Headingley?
Ace off-spinner R Ashwin hasn't played in either of the two Tests so far against England.
The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team have a spring in their step currently on their England tour after a memorable win at Lord’s. India turned the screws on the hosts on Day 5 of the second Test, finishing with a whopping 151-run win.
The multiple injuries to England too have helped India and ahead of the third Test, the hosts were dealt yet another blow as fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out with an injured shoulder. Ahead of the second Test, they lost Stuart Broad due to injury and were already without Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes.
Do India Have Fitness Concerns?
While England are having their fair share of troubles with injuries and finding a supporting cast good enough for Joe Root, the visitors were handed a boost as bowler Shardul Thakur was declared fit and available for selection by vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on 23 August.
Shardul was India’s only injury concern ahead of the Lord’s Test and isn’t the worst form either having bagged four wickets in the first Test at Nottingham.
With a full squad at his disposal including the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar, both of whom were called in as back-up, Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri will have quite the task in terms of picking an XI – a happy headache, as the cliché goes.
Who is India’s Best Spinner?
While R Ashwin is possibly India’s most potent spinner and one of the most dangerous in world, he is yet to a look in against England.
India have preferred Ravindra Jadeja, who has added crucial runs with the bat but has gone wicketless in both the Tests. In 44 overs, Jadeja wasn’t expensive but neither did he pick wickets or trouble the host batting line-up.
For England, off-spinner Moeen Ali picked three wickets at Lord’s, picking Rahane in the second innings just after he crossed 60 and was settling in for the long haul.
Headingley, where India is playing for the first time since 2002, could have drier conditions than the first two Tests which may prompt India to change the four pacers theory.
The fact that Jadeja has been ineffective does not augur well for him in the situation and India might be forced to turn to Ashwin, to help reduce the pressure on the pace battery, who have been at their menacing best in the first half of the long tour. Kohli and the thinktank will also consider the schedule for the players going ahead, given there is a T20 World Cup later as well, all of which are likely to be factored in while finalising on the combinations.
Batters Pick Themselves
If the bowling department is where the majority of the decision making is set to happen in terms of the playing XI, India’s batting pretty much pick themselves, right up until number 6 when Rishabh Pant walks in.
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will be followed by the familiar names like Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli, Rahane and Pant.
"Cheteshwar and I have been playing for long. We know how to handle pressure and we know how to handle certain situations. We are not concerned about them. We are just focussing on the team. We just want to contribute to the team, we are doing it. Whatever we cannot control, we are not thinking about it," Rahane said.
"I am happy people are talking about me. I always believe people will talk about important people so I am not too concerned about that. It is all about contribution to the team."
"Everything motivates me. Playing for country motivates me. I am not bothered about criticism as I mentioned. People only criticise important people and they are criticising me. I only focus on controllables," he added.
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd Siraj.
