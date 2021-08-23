Ashwin or Jadeja? What Could India's Playing XI Look Like at Headingley?

While R Ashwin is possibly India’s most potent spinner and one of the most dangerous in world, he is yet to a look in against England.

India have preferred Ravindra Jadeja, who has added crucial runs with the bat but has gone wicketless in both the Tests. In 44 overs, Jadeja wasn’t expensive but neither did he pick wickets or trouble the host batting line-up.

For England, off-spinner Moeen Ali picked three wickets at Lord’s, picking Rahane in the second innings just after he crossed 60 and was settling in for the long haul.

Headingley, where India is playing for the first time since 2002, could have drier conditions than the first two Tests which may prompt India to change the four pacers theory.

The fact that Jadeja has been ineffective does not augur well for him in the situation and India might be forced to turn to Ashwin, to help reduce the pressure on the pace battery, who have been at their menacing best in the first half of the long tour. Kohli and the thinktank will also consider the schedule for the players going ahead, given there is a T20 World Cup later as well, all of which are likely to be factored in while finalising on the combinations.