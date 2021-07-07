R Ashwin Hoping to Play for Surrey Before England Tests: Report

Ashwin and the rest of the Indian team in UK are on a break after the World Test Championship final defeat to New Zealand. Previously, Ashwin has played for Nottinghamshire and Worcestershire in the past.

If he is able to get the visa for Surrey's game against Somerset at The Oval, Ashwin will get valuable match practice before the five-Test series against England starting on 4 August.

The Oval will host the fourth game of the India-England series.

A report in ESPNcricinfo claimed that "both parties (Ashwin and Surrey) are confident it will be done in time for the match starting 11 July".

After losing the WTC final to New Zealand, India skipper Virat Kohli had said that the team had asked for a first-class match before the title clash but didn't get it for reasons not known to him.

India hopes to get a warm-up match before the England series. The England and Wales Cricket Board has already stated that plans are afoot to have a practice game for India against a combined counties team before the Test series.

Currently on a 20-day break, India players will reassemble on 14 July.

