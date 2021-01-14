Ashwin Has a Chance to Get 800 Wickets in Tests: Muralitharan

Former Sri Lanka cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, who retired with 800 Test wickets, feels that apart there aren’t too many top notch off-spinners in world cricket.

"The problem in Test cricket is that T20s and ODIs have changed the dynamics," Murali was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

"When I played, the batsmen were technically so good and wickets were flat; now, they try to finish matches in three days.”

"The bowlers in my day had to do extra work to get spin and do something magic to get results. Nowadays, if you bowl line and length over a period of time, you will get five wickets. It is guaranteed because batsmen cannot stay for long without attacking.”