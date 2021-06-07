R Ashwin, British Govt Official Support Suspended Ollie Robinson

The right-arm pacer was suspended by ECB from international cricket after the end of the first Test on Sunday and will return to his county Sussex, despite having picked seven wickets on his Test debut at Lord's.

"The teenager is now a man and has rightly apologised. The ECB has gone over the top by suspending him and should think again," added Dowden.

Ashwin took to twitter to offer support to Robinson and said that social media generation needs to be careful.

"I can understand the negative sentiments towards what #OllieRobinson did years ago, but I do feel genuinely sorry for him being suspended after an impressive start to his test career. This suspension is a strong indication of what the future holds in this social media Gen," tweeted Ashwin.

Earlier, the ECB had issued a statement saying Robinson wouldn't play in the second Test as he has been suspended from international cricket.