Quinton De Kock Replaces Du Plessis as South Africa’s ODI Captain
Quinton de Kock was on Tuesday, 21 January officially announced as South Africa's new ODI captain for the series against England.
He will lead a squad featuring five debutants in the Proteas' upcoming ODI series against England.
"We all know the quality of the player that Quinton de Kock has grown to become. Over the years, we have watched him grow in confidence and become one of the top ODI wicketkeeper batsmen in the world," CSA (Cricket South Africa) Director of Cricket Graeme Smith was quoted as saying by the board.
South Africa squad for England ODIs: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks,Temba Bavuma,Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Jon Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi,Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Janneman Malan,Kyle Verreynne
