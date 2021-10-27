What Has Been Quinton de Kock's Stand on Taking the Knee?

The South African wicket-keeper batter has been a notable absentee in joining making the gesture to fight social justice. The team’s got three choices - kneel, raise a fist, or stand to attention.

Earlier in June, during South Africa's Test series against the West Indies in St Lucia, de Kock refused to explain his inaction: "My reason? I'll keep it to myself. It's my own, personal opinion. It's everyone's decision; no-one's forced to do anything, not in life. That's the way I see things."

During the same online press conference, De Kock was happy to discuss why he saw fit to put a sticker on his bat to promote rhino conservation, Cricbuzz reported.

In the same Test match, he scored a century, he showed a hand gesture holding the ring finger of his right hand down and thereby spreading the other three fingers. And explained later that it was to support rhino conservation, an initiative he was part of.

Against WI, all the SA players of colour, some white players, members of staff, including coach Mark Boucher, Rassie van der Dussen and Kyle Verreynne, took a knee. Some other white players raised a fist while the rest stood to attention. Meanwhile, de Kock, did not observe any of the options.