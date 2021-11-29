Questions Raised on Rahane and Ishant's Spot in Indian Team After Kanpur Outing

Meanwhile, after a below-par show in Kanpur, questions have been raised about pacer Ishant Sharma's spot in the side.

The 33-year-old bowled 15 overs in the first innings and gave away 35 runs without taking any wicket. And in the second innings, he bowled seven overs before leaving the field with an injured finger. He returned later but didn't bowl.

On Monday, Ishant also claimed an unwanted Test record of bowling the most number of no balls. The pacer while bowling to William Somerville bowled a shortish delivery, which the batsman stood tall and defended. However, in the process of bowling a short ball, the Indian pacer overstepped the line. With that no ball, Ishant now has bowled 300 no balls in his career.

The Delhi seamer has so far represented India in 104 Tests, picking up 311 wickets.



The constant call to drop Rahane and Ishant also gets strong backing from fans and experts, because India have very good replacements ready. If Rahane gets dropped, Virat Kohli, who is all set to lead the side in Mumbai, will replace him while young Siraj can come in in place of veteran Ishant.

Addressing the press conference after the match on Monday, Dravid said the decision on the playing XI for the Mumbai Test will be taken once skipper Kohli joins the team.

"Look, we haven't decided what will be our playing XI and it's too early. Today our focus was on this game and when we go to Mumbai, we will assess the conditions and check people's fitness. Virat Kohli will join us, so we have to discuss with him also and then take a decision," Dravid said.