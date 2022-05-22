Pujara Makes Comeback in Test Squad, Rahul to Lead T20I Team vs South Africa
Ravindra Jadeja is also part of the Test squad,
India on Sunday announced their squads for the T20I series against South Africa and for the lone 5th Test against England.
Senior pro Cheteshwar Pujara, who was dropped for India's last Test series against SriLanka has been picked by the All-India Senior Selection Committee in 17-member Test squad for the fifth rescheduled Test against England to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1-5.
However, Ajinkya Rahane is still not the part of the squad while Ravindra Jadeja who was ruled out of the IPL 2022 due to injury has found a place in the Test squad.
Meanwhile, regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah are among some of the players who have rested for the T20I series against South Africa.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who last played for India in the T20 World Cup has made a comeback.'
India's Test Squad vs England
Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Kri'hna
India's T20I Squad vs South Africa
KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
