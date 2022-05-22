Pujara Makes Comeback in Test Squad, Rahul to Lead T20I Team vs South Africa

India on Sunday announced their squads for the T20I series against South Africa and for the lone 5th Test against England.

Senior pro Cheteshwar Pujara, who was dropped for India's last Test series against SriLanka has been picked by the All-India Senior Selection Committee in 17-member Test squad for the fifth rescheduled Test against England to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1-5.