Priyank Panchal Wants to Keep Scoring Runs to Remain in India Fray

Fully aware that there is no opening for him in the current Indian Test team, promising Gujarat top-order batsman Priyank Panchal wants to keep scoring runs consistently to remain in the hunt.

India's batting lineup is sorted with Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal at the top while there are back-ups in Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw as Panchal, despite scoring heavily in the domestic red-ball cricket, has no other option but to wait.

"I am happy that I am part of that discussion. For me to score consistently is more important. I am focusing on that only," the 29-year-old said at Eden Gardens ahead of their Ranji Trophy match against Bengal beginning Friday.