Shaw or Gill: Who’s Leading the Test Opener Race for India?

"Both of us have done well in our positions. It's up to the team management, who they will play. It's not as if there is a fight."

Shubman Gill may have played down the tension ahead of the warm-up game against New Zealand XI, but no fight? Really?

With Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill being the three opening options for Team India in the Test squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand, what is the scenario if not a competition between the two youngsters?