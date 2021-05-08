Prasidh Krishna 4th KKR Player to Test Positive for COVID-19

Kolkata Knight Riders and India pacer Prasidh Krishna has tested positive for COVID-19, adding to the list of infected players from the franchise. He is the fourth KKR player after Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier and Tim Seifert to have been exposed to the virus.



Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed that the pacer has tested COVID-19 positive. "He is down with COVID-19. The results have come in and he tested positive," the source informed. Prasidh had been picked as a standby for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final as well as the five-match Test series against England by the BCCI on Friday.