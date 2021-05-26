Post-COVID Syndrome Taking a Toll on KKR Pacer Sandeep Warrier

Warrier's fellow pacemen Prasidh Krishna, spinner Varun Chakravarthy and New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert were the other KKR players who had contracted the virus.

The wiry Kerala speedster said even though his first test had come negative, he could experience the symptoms. His wife, who is a doctor and had been earlier diagnosed positive herself, told him to expect a positive result in the next test.

"On 2 May, we had an RT-PCR test. That morning itself, I was not feeling well. So I quarantined myself after informing KKR. That test came negative for me, I guess it came positive for Varun Chakravarthy. He was quarantined on another floor. Since I was negative I thought it will be just a normal viral fever," he said.

"But since Varun came positive, we took another test, and I turned positive. By then, I had realised it was COVID because my wife (Aarthi) is a doctor. She told me you have COVID, and the next test result will be positive for sure. She had COVID six-seven months back. She had the same symptoms. She saw me on a video call and knew it was COVID. I informed that to the team doctor. The next test was positive, and they took me to the non-bubble floor," highlighted Warrier.