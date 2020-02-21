Poonam Yadav Conquers Obstacles to Emerge As a Match-Winner

The image from India’s historical and morale-boosting win over defending champions Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup opener, ironically, was a visual that panned out after the game.

As Agra-born Poonam Yadav stood atop the podium to collect her Player of the Match award after a bewitching spell of 4 for 19 that helped her side over the line, the entire squad gathered around, no, not to listen to her talk about her performance but rather to fill the air with chants of “Poonam, Go Poonam.”