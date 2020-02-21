Poonam Stars as India Beat Australia in T20 World Cup Opener

Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav bowled a magical spell in her comeback game to steer India to a comfortable 17-run win over defending champions Australia in the opening match of the Women's T20 World Cup on Friday.

Put in to bat, India struggled to a below par 132 before Poonam (4/19 in 4 overs) foxed the Aussies with her googlies, turning the match decisively into her team's favour. Australia, who have won the competition four times in six editions, were all out for 115 in 19.5 overs.