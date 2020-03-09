Poonam Lone Indian in ICC T20 WC XI, Shafali Named 12th Player
Leg-spinner Poonam Yadav was the lone Indian to make the ICC Women's T20 playing XI of the World Cup, which featured teenage sensation Shafali Verma as the 12th player and was dominated by champions Australia.
Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen and Megan Schutt were included along with four England players.
Healy and Mooney did quite a bit of damage with the bat and the two reprised their roles as openers in the final XI.
They're joined by fast bowler Schutt, who took four wickets in the final against India to finish as leading wicket-taker with 13, and left-arm spinner Jonassen.
There is also a spot for captain Lanning, who led Australia from the front both with the bat and in the field.
The side was pulled together by a selection panel featuring commentators and former international players Ian Bishop, Anjum Chopra and Lisa Sthalekar, journalist Raf Nicholson and ICC representative Holly Colvin, the ICC said in a statement.
Verma, on the other hand, broke record after record at the top of India's order.
The 16-year-old scored 163 runs coming at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 158.25.
They also made their second century partnership in four innings while Healy lit up Melbourne to record the quickest 50 in a Final and the highest score in the showcase.
The latter was beaten by her partner a few overs later, with Mooney's unbeaten 78 seeing her reach 259 runs - the most for one player at any edition of the tournament.
The Australian pair are followed in the team by another stellar duo, with nobody bettering the 169-run partnership made by Nat Sciver and Heather Knight against Thailand.
Sciver scored half-centuries in three of England's four completed matches to end her tournament with 202 runs and two wickets.
South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt only batted in two innings but certainly made her mark on the action. The 20-year-old struck 53 not out to take South Africa beyond Pakistan, with a glorious array of straight and cover drives lighting up the Sydney Showground.
ICC Women's T20 WC 2020: Team of the Tournament
Alyssa Healy (Australia), Beth Mooney (Australia), Nat Sciver (England), Heather Knight (England), Meg Lanning (Australia, Captain), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Jess Jonassen (Australia), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Anya Shrubsole (England), Megan Schutt (Australia), Poonam Yadav (India),
12th Player: Shafali Verma (India).