Podcast | ‘Sundar’s Amongst Most Formidable Test Match Debuts’

A Test match partnership to remember.

India’s debutant Washington Sundar collaborated with Shardul Thakur to add an important 123 runs to the team’s score as they eventually folded on 336. At Stumps on Day 3 of the Gabba Test, Australia were 21/0 leading India by 54 runs.

India had Rahane and Pujara start on the overnight score of 62/2 and they added 43 before Pujara fell on 25. Rahane followed on 37, Mayank made 38 and Pant made 23 but then India found itself in trouble at 186/6. That’s when Shardul Thakur joined Washington Sundar and the two played a memorable innings, adding 123 runs for the 7th wicket with Thakur top-scoring with 67 and Sundar making 62.

On this episode of The Aussie Challenge podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss the partnership, Mayank’s return to the squad and analyse just how the match is poised with two more days left.