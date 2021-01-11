Podcast: India’s SCG Draw Among Their Best Overseas Performances

India have drawn the third Test against Australia and it’s been quite a performance from the team that had three players injured during the game, one even hobbling off the field when play ended!

On this episode of The Aussie Challenge podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss India’s impressive performance and the many players who helped them secure the draw.

India started the day at 98/2 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease. Rahane though fell in the first over of the day but Rishabh Pant, an injured Rishabh Pant, who had been hit on his elbow during the first innings, came out to bat with Pujara and memorable and magical innings followed. They put together 148 runs with diametrically opposite innings. Pant was batting at strike rate of 80 by the time he got out on 97 and Pujara’s strike rate improved to move to the 30s by the time he got out on 77. But both contributions equally important to India’s cause.

It was eventually Hanuma Vihari and Ravi Ashwin who got India to the end. Vihari batting almost 4 hours with an injured hamstring that didn’t allow him to take many singles. Ashwin, showing a masterclass in handling Nathan Lyon’s spin, batted 128 delivered and scored 39.

The four match series is now poised at 1-1 with one Test to be played at Brisbane.