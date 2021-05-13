5 Players Who Could Make Their India Debut on the Sri Lanka Tour

While he did not get too many chances with a curtailed season, Sakariya was tough to get a run off, even when KL Rahul was going great guns in a game that saw more than 400 runs being scored in 40 overs. Not just Rahul, the likes of AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard and Andre Russell too found it tough to get going against the left-armer.

Currently high on confidence in terms of his bowling, a trip to Sri Lanka is likely to help Sakariya further.

Varun Chakravarthy – Spinner

A key part of the KKR bowling set-up, Varun Chakravarthy has been foxing batters with relative ease in the IPL for a while now. He was all set for his maiden stint with the national team in Australia before fitness issues held him back.

Varun, who has very much been part of the India team conversation in recent months, has had his fair share of troubles with injury and will be keen to impress the decision makers at every possible chance.