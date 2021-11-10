Players Urinated On My Head: Former Yorkshire Academy Player Alleges Racism

Bhatti also added that the specific racial slur targeted towards his Pakistani heritage was not said to his face but he "could hear players talking about me, talking about a black fellow player as well".

Bhatti spoke about an alleged incident at a hotel, "I was in my room just minding my own business. I was on the phone to somebody leaning out of the hotel bedroom window and there were players in the hotel room above who decided to urinate on my head.

"I actually dropped the phone out of my hand and dropped down two or three storeys and they did then go and try and find the phone but, yeah they urinated on my head from their window above."

Bhatti says he knew who the players were as they visited his room afterwards, adding: "I did mention it to the coach at the time he said 'no look, don't worry about it, I'll deal with it' - obviously not."

The 37-year-old says he also heard "conversations between players about desecrating another Muslim player's prayer mat," adding: "This was like a joke to them."

(With BBC inputs)