Play Both Kuldeep & Chahal in Second ODI: Harbhajan Singh

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh said on Thursday that India should ensure that the wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal play together in the second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday.

India are currently trailing the three-match series 0-1 with Ross Taylor's masterful century helping New Zealand chase down a target of 348 in the first ODI in Hamilton on Wednesday.

Chahal was not included in the playing XI for that match and while Kuldeep took two wickets, he was also conceded 84 runs and was thus the most expensive among the Indian bowlers.