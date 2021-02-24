Pink Ball Test: Axar Patel Picks 6, England Bowled Out for 112

The England captain however was eventually beaten in flight by Ashwin, bowling round the wicket, and trapped LBW for 17. Root immediately reviewed the decision but was left with no choice other than making the long walk back to the pavilion. England were three down in the first session with India firmly on top.

With the Tea break fast approaching, Axar Patel, who like Ashwin had been dishing out some top quality bowling, struck again. Crawley was beaten by the slider as Axar trapped him LBW for 53.

England were 80/4 at the time with Ollie Pope joining Ben Stokes in the middle. The visitors added one run as the batters played out the remaining couple of overs before the players went in for Tea.

Right after Tea, it took Ashwin, who is chasing his 400th Test wicket, four deliveries to strike. He beat Pope in flight after setting him up and hit the top of off stump to clean up the right hander for 1.

Off the next over, five in, Axar beat Stokes, who was on the back foot, and trapped him LBW for 6. Stokes reviewed it immediately in vain as England were reduced to 81/6, as they lost two wickets for no runs in the first two overs of the second session.