Hardik Returns? What India’s Playing XI Could Look Like in Motera

In Chennai, in the second Test against England, it was business as usual for Virat Kohli and co as the spinners demolished the visitors without breaking into much of a sweat as the hosts roared back into the series.

Act 3 takes both sides to the newly refurbished Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the Pink-ball Test first on the agenda.

Home advantage, as expected, is one of the talking points ahead of the game, especially after Rohit Sharma put his weight behind it too ahead of the game.