Pink Ball Test: Bumrah Bags 1st Five-Wicket Haul in India; SL Bowled Out for 109

On the other hand, it was a maiden five-for for Bumrah at home. Apart from him, Ravichandran Ashwin (2/30), Mohammed Shami (2/18) and Axar Patel (1/21) were the other wicket-takers for India.



Earlier on the opening day, Shreyas Iyer played a counter-attacking knock of 92 runs and propelled the hosts to 252 in their first innings.



Brief scores: India 252 all out in 59.1 overs (Shreyas Iyer 92, Rishabh Pant 39; Praveen Jayawickrama 3/81) vs Sri Lanka 109 all out in 35.5 overs (Angelo Mathews 43; Jasprit Bumrah 5/24, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/30). India lead by 143 runs.