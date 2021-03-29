Cricketers Who Gave India an International Season to Cherish

He smashed the best bowlers by playing audacious shots. He smashed one-handed sixes and one-kneed fours for fun. Walking in at precarious situations and leaving with the team in control often became the norm. He batted with maturity, controlled his natural game till he could control no more and left the skipper, the coach, the team and the nation in awe (or shock!) almost every moment he was at the crease.

Pant, all of 23, has had an extremely arduous journey thus far. Chants of “Dhoni Dhoni” greeted him with every dropped catch, while Ravi Shastri publicly proclaimed that the Delhi player had to work hard on his game. A poor Indian Premier League last year saw Pant being dropped from the white-ball leg of the Australian series last year, a phase when he worked on his fitness and stamina.

His determination to come back stronger and his hunger were all too evident as he scored two game-changing fifties in Australia, which sealed a spot for Pant in the Indian leg of the season. He ended with a total of 801 runs in 14 games at an average of 53.40 and stamped his presence in the side with elan. His improved wicket-keeping, which even saw him move up to the stumps against the pacers in the third ODI, and his constant chirping to make up for the hush around truly made it his summer.