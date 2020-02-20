PCB Suspends Umar Akmal Pending Anti-Corruption Investigation
The Pakistan Cricket Board on Thursday suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect, pending an anti-corruption investigation against the batsman.
"The Pakistan Cricket Board today suspended Umar Akmal with immediate effect...he cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit," the Board said in a statement.
"As this is an ongoing investigation, the PCB will not make any further comments," it added.
The defending champions will take on two-time former winners Islamabad United in the opening match on Thursday.
The 29-year-old, who last played for Pakistan in October, has featured in 16 Tests, 121 ODIs and 84 T20s.
