PCB Needs to Use Services of Former Players: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has labelled the U-19 team's semi-final show against India as "immature", saying their cricket board can seek help from former players like him, Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan.

Pakistan colts lost to India by 10 wickets to crash out of the World Cup at the semi-final stage.

Pakistan were skittled out for 172 and then it was a cakewalk for centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal who remained unbeaten on 105 with Divyaansh Saxena not out on 59 as India won in 35.2 overs scoring 176.