PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi To Meet Shaheen Afridi in Kakul for Damage Control

Commenting on the latest announcement by PCB regarding the selection of Babar as captain for white-ball cricket, which carried a statement quoting Shaheen as well; Shahid Afridi, former cricketer and father-in-law of Shaheen, expressed his surprise on the selection competence of senior cricketers in the selection committee.

"I am surprised by the decision by very experienced cricketers in the selectin committee. I still believe that if change was necessary that Rizwan was the best choice. But since now the decision has been made, I offer my full support and best wishes to team Pakistan and Babar Azam”, said Shahid Afridi.

However, the false quote of Shaheen used by PCB in its announcement did not sit will with the pacer as he was furious on the matter.