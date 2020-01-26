PCB CEO Takes U-Turn on Boycotting 2021 World Cup Statement

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive officer Wasim Khan has taken a U-turn on his earlier statement where he said the Green Brigade will not travel to India for the 2021 T20 World Cup if the BCCI doesn't allow Men in Blue to tour Pakistan in the Asia Cup, later this year.

"This has been completely taken out of context. Even though we would still want to host the Asia Cup in Pakistan, the Asian Cricket Council needs to decide on what it will do about the matches involving India," Khan was quoted as saying by Sportstar.