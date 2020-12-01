India’s 2021 T20 World Cup May be Shifted to UAE: PCB CEO

Pakistan Cricket Board’s CEO Wasim Khan says that there is "some element of uncertainty" about whether India can host the T20 World Cup next year due to the coronavirus pandemic situation.

The ICC had awarded the 2021 World T20 to India and Australia will now host the 2022 edition with the next ODI World Cup also slated to be held in India in 2023.

"There is still some uncertainty over the World T20 being held in India because of the COVID situation there. It could be in UAE," Khan said in an interview to the Cricket Baaz YouTube channel.