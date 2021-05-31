Pat Cummins Not to Participate in UAE Leg of IPL: Report

Earlier, Ashley Giles, the managing director of the England men's team, had reiterated that the England and Wales Cricket board are not planning to tinker with their schedule to make room for the UAE leg of the cash-rich tournament.

Australia will have little breathing space as they dive headlong into a cramped international calendar. The Aussies will visit the Caribbean in late June whereas a five-match T20I series against Bangladesh is also on the cards. Thus, ahead of the expected T20 World Cup and a home summer featuring a Test against Afghanistan and Ashes, Cricket Australia will need to deliberate whether it’s in the best interest of its players to spend even more time in a bio-secure bubble, as per the report carried out in the publication.