Pat Cummins Not to Participate in UAE Leg of IPL: Report
Although the fast bowler didn’t specify a reason for his withdrawal, bubble fatigue could be a defining factor.
Australian speedster Pat Cummins has reportedly made it clear that he won’t partake in the remainder of the Indian Premier League set to be hosted in the UAE later this year.
A report in Sydney Morning Herald stated that opener David Warner and Cummins, who represents the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise, could be afforded rest for the West Indies tour because of family reasons, and other players might follow suit after a draining year locomoting between bubbles.
The BCCI, during its Special General Meeting, set the seal on UAE as the venue to finish off the truncated IPL, with an eye on a tentative September 15 to October 15 window.
Earlier, Ashley Giles, the managing director of the England men's team, had reiterated that the England and Wales Cricket board are not planning to tinker with their schedule to make room for the UAE leg of the cash-rich tournament.
Australia will have little breathing space as they dive headlong into a cramped international calendar. The Aussies will visit the Caribbean in late June whereas a five-match T20I series against Bangladesh is also on the cards. Thus, ahead of the expected T20 World Cup and a home summer featuring a Test against Afghanistan and Ashes, Cricket Australia will need to deliberate whether it’s in the best interest of its players to spend even more time in a bio-secure bubble, as per the report carried out in the publication.
