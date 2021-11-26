Pat Cummins Named Australia Test Captain; Steve Smith His Deputy
Pat Cummins is the 47th Test captain for Australia.
Ace fast bowler Pat Cummins has been named as Australia’s new Test captain with former skipper Steve Smith as his deputy, Cricket Australia confirmed on Friday. Cummins, who is the 47th Test captain, is the first Australian bowler since Richie Benaud to captain the team.
Cummins’ first assignment as the Test captain will be the Ashes starting from 8 December. He takes over the role after former captain Tim Paine stepped down following a sexting scandal.
“I am honoured to accept this role ahead of what will be a massive Ashes summer," Cummins said in a statement.
“I hope I can provide the same leadership Tim (Paine) has given the group in the past few years.
“With Steve and I as captains, a number of very senior players in this squad and some great young talent coming through we are a strong and tightly knit group. This is an unexpected privilege which I am very grateful for and am very much looking forward to," he added.
While, Smith said he is looking forward to assisting Cummins in his new role.
“I am pleased to return to the leadership of the team and look forward to helping and assisting Pat in any way I can," Smith said in a statement.
“Pat and I have played together for a long time, so we know our respective styles well."
Smith further said that the Australian team has unity and the players want to play collective and positive cricket.
“We are also great friends, as is the whole group. As a team, we want to play good, positive cricket and also really enjoy each other’s company.
“There are exciting times ahead as we focus on the Ashes and beyond," he added.
