Pant & Iyer Played Very Smartly on a Slow Pitch: Virat Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli expressed his strong displeasure at the manner in which Ravindra Jadeja was given run out following a late DRS call in the first ODI against West Indies in Chennai on Sunday, 15 December.

The incident took place in the 48th over when Jadeja went for a quick single and the fielder effected a direct hit at the striker's end. The on-field umpire Shaun George did not give it out though Jadeja appeared to be short of his crease and neither there was an instant appeal from the West Indies players.