Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to Undergo Follow-up Scan on Injured Right Knee

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who had scored a crucial half-century in the team's thrilling victory against India in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, 4 September, has been sent for scans following an injury to his right knee.

Rizwan had suffered the injury in the 15th over of the India innings when he fell down awkwardly trying to collect a bouncer from Mohammad Hasnain from well over his head.

Rizwan was in pain right away and the Pakistan physio rushed to the ground to tend to him.