Pakistan Vs England T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch
Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming will be available today, 13 November on Disney+Hotstar app.
Pakistan vs England live streaming and live telecast of today’s T20 World Cup 2022 Final which will be played on Sunday, 13 November, at 1:30 pm. Both the teams reached the finale after thrashing New Zealand and India respectively.
Talking about team Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022 has been a roller coaster ride for them. They lost two opening matches of the series, leaving fans highly disappointed. However, the Pakistani team bounced back and recovered from defeats to win their following four matches and made their place in the final match that will be played on today at MCG.
Let us read about the PAK vs ENG Final match date, time, venue, live streaming, squads, and other important details.
Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup Final 2022 Date, Time, and Venue
Pakistan vs England final match will be played today, 13 November 2022 at 1:30 pm (IST). The venue of the match is MCG, Melbourne, Australia.
PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Final Live Streaming Details
PAK vs ENG live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Final: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast of Today's Match
England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final match 2022 will be telecast live from the Star Sports Network.
Pakistan vs England T20 Final World Cup 2022: Team Squads
Following is the team squad of today's Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup final match 2022.
Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Shan Masood, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, and Naseem Shah.
England: Jos Buttler (captain), Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, and Liam Livingstone.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.