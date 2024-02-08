Pakistan vs Australia U-19 Semi-Final: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?

Pakistan U-19 will lock horns with Australia U-19 in the semi-final match on Thursday, 8 February 2024. The game will be played at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa. Saad Baig-led U-19 Pakistan team reached the semi-finals as runner ups in the Super Six Group 1 while as the Hugh Weibgen lead Australia U-19 team secured their place in the semi-final as winners of the Group 2.
Pakistan has been spectacular in the ongoing ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024. They won all the group stage matches played so far against Afghanistan, Nepal and New Zealand. On the contrary, Australia's performance has been no less, they topped their Group by winning all the three matches played, and finally made it to the semi-finals by defeating rivals England via DLS method.
When is the Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup Semi-Final Match?
The Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match will be played on 8 February 2024.
Where is the Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup Semi-Final Match?
The Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match will be played at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa.
When Will the Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup Semi-Final Match Start?
The Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.
When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup Semi-Final Match?
The Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Where To Watch the Live Telecast of Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup Semi-Final Match?
The Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
Pakistan U-19 vs Australia U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup Semi-Final Match: Team Squads
Pakistan U-19 Squad: Saad Baig (c), Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Muhammad Riazullah, Ali Asfand, Ali Raza, Amir Hassan, Ahmad Hassan, Arfat Minhas, Azan Awais, Haroon Arshad, Khubaib Khalil, Mohammad Zeeshan, and Ubaid Shah.
Australia U-19 Squad: Hugh Weibgen (C), Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Corey Wasley, Lachlan Aitken, Harkirat Bajwa, Charlie Anderson, Mahli Beardman, and Tom Campbell.
