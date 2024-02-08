Pakistan vs Australia U-19 Semi-Final: When and Where To Watch Live Streaming?

Pakistan U-19 will lock horns with Australia U-19 in the semi-final match on Thursday, 8 February 2024. The game will be played at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni, South Africa. Saad Baig-led U-19 Pakistan team reached the semi-finals as runner ups in the Super Six Group 1 while as the Hugh Weibgen lead Australia U-19 team secured their place in the semi-final as winners of the Group 2.

Pakistan has been spectacular in the ongoing ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup 2024. They won all the group stage matches played so far against Afghanistan, Nepal and New Zealand. On the contrary, Australia's performance has been no less, they topped their Group by winning all the three matches played, and finally made it to the semi-finals by defeating rivals England via DLS method.