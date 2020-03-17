Pakistan Super League Postpones Semi-finals Due to Coronavirus

The PCB on Monday called off an upcoming ODI and Test against Bangladesh next month. It also suspended a domestic tournament.

The PSL had seen numerous withdrawals by foreign players in the last few days and most had left the event to return home in view of the pandemic that has claimed more than 7,000 lives internationally.

In Pakistan, the number of confirmed cases stands at 184.

The pandemic has claimed over 7,000 lives and infected close to 175,000 people world over.

It has caused a collapse of sports events worldwide in a year when several quadrennial events like the Olympics, Euro 2020 and Copa America are scheduled.

Last week, Australia's ODI series against New Zealand was called off after the first match, as was India's ODI series against South Africa. Both series were to be held without spectators before being scrapped.

England's tour of Sri Lanka was also cut short before the beginning of the two-match Test series while the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was due to start on March 29, has been suspended till April 15.