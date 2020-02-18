Pakistan Super League 2020 to Shell out $1 Million as Prize Money

The 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Pakistan's domestic T20 tournament, will carry a total prize money of $1 million. The winners of the tournament will collect a cheque of $500K, while the runner-up will receive a cheque of $200K, it was announced on Tuesday.

In addition to those, there will be a number of other cash awards, including $4,500 each for all the 34 players of the matches. Furthermore, $80K will be equally distributed to the player of the tournament, best batsman, best bowler and spirit of cricket award winner.