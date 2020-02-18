Pakistan Super League 2020 to Shell out $1 Million as Prize Money
The 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Pakistan's domestic T20 tournament, will carry a total prize money of $1 million. The winners of the tournament will collect a cheque of $500K, while the runner-up will receive a cheque of $200K, it was announced on Tuesday.
In addition to those, there will be a number of other cash awards, including $4,500 each for all the 34 players of the matches. Furthermore, $80K will be equally distributed to the player of the tournament, best batsman, best bowler and spirit of cricket award winner.
The 34-match 32-day PSL 2020 will start from Thursday and will end on 22 March. The six-team tournament will be held across four venues with Karachi staging nine, 14 Lahore, Rawalpindi eight and Multan three games.
The opening match of the league will be held between defending champions Quetta Gladiators and two-time former winners Islamabad United at the National Stadium.
