Pakistan Set to Begin Training After Negative COVID-19 Tests

The Pakistan men's cricket team, which is currently in managed isolation in Christchurch, is now all set to come out of it and train, health ministry permitting.

All members of the Pakistan touring party have returned negative results in their fifth and final round of Covid-19 testing on Day 12 of their managed isolation. They will leave the isolation on Tuesday and travel to Queenstown.

"The Pakistan squad's fifth and final day 12, Covid-19 tests have all been returned as negative. As a consequence, and pending final Ministry of Health approval, the squad will leave managed isolation tomorrow," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement on Monday.