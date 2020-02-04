Pak Players Can Play in 3 ICC Approved Leagues in a Year: PCB

The policy allows centrally contracted players to seek a clearance for up to a maximum of three ICC-approved foreign leagues, excluding the Pakistan Super League, as long as they don't coincide with the PCB-organised events and player workload and fitness regime is properly managed.

The CEO, however, shall have a final approval right.

The release said that further details on the NOC policy will be announced in due course.

However, it didn't mention what the policy would be for players not given central contracts.