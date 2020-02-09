Pak’s Naseem Shah Becomes Youngest Player to Claim Test Hat-Trick

Pakistan's teenaged fast bowling sensation Naseem Shah on Sunday, 9 February became the youngest player to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket history.

Naseem produced a stunning spell to leave Bangladesh on the brink of a huge defeat on the third day of the first match.

Bangladesh, trailing by 212 runs in the first innings after bowling out Pakistan for 445, were rocked by Naseem in the 41st over of their second innings when he dismissed Najmul Hossain Shanto (38), Tajiul Islam (0) and Mahmudullah (0) in successive deliveries.

The 16-year-old youngster trapped Shanto and Islam leg before with fast inswing deliveries and had the experienced Mahmudullah driving at one outside the off-stump to Haris Sohail's hands at second slip to complete his hat-trick and finish with impressive figures of 4 for 26.