COVID-19: Pak Cricketers Donate Around Rs 24 L to Govt Relief Fund
Pakistan's centrally-contracted cricketers will collectively contribute around Rs 24 lakh (converted to INR) to the national government's emergency fund to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those employed as general managers or on higher posts will give two days' salary to the fund. "The PCB will collect all these funds and deposit it to the government's coronavirus fund," he said.
Pakistan has recorded more than 1,000 positive cases of the deadly virus, which has claimed more than 19,000 lives all over the world.
"It is the history of the cricket board that we always stand by the government in difficult times," Mani said.
Mani said though cricket has been disrupted by the virus outbreak but it was far more important for the nation to stand by the government and also take all precautionary steps during the pandemic.
Pakistan's centrally-contracted players are entitled to monthly salaries ranging from Rs 5 to 12 lakh besides match fee and other earnings.
