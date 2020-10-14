Pak’s Kamran Akmal First Wicketkeeper to Effect 100 T20 Stumpings

Pakistani wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal on Tuesday became the world's first wicket-keeper to effect 100 stumpings in T20 cricket, the shortest format of the game.

Kamran, 38, achieved the feat while playing for Central Punjab during the National T20 Cup fixture against Southern Punjab on Tuesday.

"The first wicketkeeper to record 100 stumpings in T20 cricket, congratulations Kamran Akmal on a wonderful achievement!" tweeted the official handle of Pakistan Cricket.