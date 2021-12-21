ADVERTISEMENT

Pak Test Cricketer Yasir Shah Accused of Aiding in Rape of Minor

Yasir Shah has so far taken 235 wickets in 46 Tests at an average of 31.08.

IANS
Published
Cricket
1 min read
Pakistan bowler Yasir Shah
i

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who is a key member of Pakistan's Test team, has been named in a case registered at Islamabad's Shalimar police station for allegedly aiding in the rape and harassment of a 14-year-old girl, Geo News reported.

In the FIR, the girl said that Yasir Shah's friend, Farhan, had allegedly raped her at gunpoint, filmed her ordeal, and harassed her.

Also Read

New Zealand Agree to Tour Pakistan Twice Next Season

New Zealand Agree to Tour Pakistan Twice Next Season
ADVERTISEMENT

"When I approached Yasir Shah on WhatsApp and told him about the incident, he made fun of me and said that he likes underage girls," the complainant alleged in the FIR, the report said.

The girl further alleged that the Test cricketer had warned her of "dire consequences" if she approached the authorities over the incident.

"Yasir Shah said that he was a very influential person and that he knew a high-ranking official. Yasir Shah and Farhan rape underage girls and make videos," she alleged, as per the report.

The complainant added that when she approached the police, "the national cricketer proposed to buy me a flat and bear my expenses for the next 18 years".

Making his debut in 2014, Yasir Shah has so far taken 235 wickets in 46 Tests at an average of 31.08. He also has a Test century to his name, which came against Australia in December 2019.

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT